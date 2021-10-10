President Inaugurates several projects in the Yemeni capital

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, opened Sunday a bunch of services and entertainment projects in the capital Sana’a.

During a field tour to these services, the president observed various projects, such as fixing the rainwater road (Saylah) extending from Al-Nasr tour to the airport, with a total distance of 5.5 kilometers.

The President also inaugurated the first phase of the Martyr Al-Samad Park project, with an area of 45,000 square meters, located on the airport road, and includes children’s playgrounds, an open theater, and green outlets.

In the Al-Sabeen area, President Al-Mashat opened the “New Al-Sabeen Playgrounds and Park” project, which includes a group of sports and recreational spaces and games.

During the opening, President Al-Mashat stressed the importance of implementing more vital projects to improve the services provided to citizens, and to create breathers for the residents of the capital.

He pointed out that these projects come within a group of projects that are being implemented in the capital on the occasion of the celebration of the Prophet’s birth anniversary.