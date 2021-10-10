Car blast results in five killed that targeted a governor a minister of the mercenaries government in Aden

YemenExtra

Five soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in an explosion of a car, targeting a convoy of the Governor of Aden governorate and the Minister of Agriculture in the Saudi-led Hadi mercenary government, in al-Tawahi area, local sources said on Sunday.

The sources added the fate of the governor and the minister is still unknown.

Activists on social media have shared footage showing a dead body charred by flames.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Aden and other southern provinces have been witnessing assassinations and security disorder since the United Arab Emirates occupation forces took control over the city.