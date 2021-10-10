Coalition, 47 Air Strikes On Marib ,Al-Jawf, And Dozens Of Violations Recorded In Hodeidah

The coalition coalition launched 47 air strikes on the governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf.

A security source explained that the brutal coalition launched 16 air raids on Serwah district, 13 air raids on Al-Juba district, and 12 raids on Al-Abdiya district.

The source added that the coalition launched 6 raids on Khub Wal Sha’af district in Al-Jawf governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers Room in Hodeidah explained that the forces of coalition committed more than 155 violations of the forces of aggression on Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Hays and Jabaliya.

The source pointed out that among the violations were 13 spy planes flew over Al-Khamseen, Al-Fazah, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, and 25 violations were carried out by artillery shelling of 264 shells and 111 violations by various bullets.