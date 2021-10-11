Security and Intelligence Service reveals information about Al-Qaeda Emir in Al-Jouba Munasar al-Faqir al-Muradi

YemenExtra

The Security and Intelligence Service revealed on Sunday information about the emir of the so-called al-Qaeda organization in the al-Jouba region in the Marib province and the former military official of the Jabal Murad Front, Munasar Mabkhout Hadi Saleh al-Faqir al-Muradi, nicknamed al-Zubair al-Muradi.

In a statement received by Saba, the Security and Intelligence Agency said that the takfiri, Munasar al-Faqir, lives in a two-story house in the Marib governorate, al-Jouba district, al-Khathla village.

The statement indicated that the takfiri, Munasar al-Faqir, is the governor of the al-Juba region, commissioned by the takfiri Khaled Batarfi, the emir of the so-called al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

He is also considered one of the most important leaders of the organization in Marib province, and he is one of the experts in manufacturing improvised explosive devices of all kinds for al-Qaeda.

The statement stated that the house of Takfiri Munasar al-Faqir is one of the most important shelters for al-Qaeda, and the most important leaders of the organization resided in it, most notably Takfiri Khaled Batarfi, the emir of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Batarfi was taken from the first floor as a headquarters for the meetings of the organization’s leaders, and he frequented it constantly.

According to the information of the Security and Intelligence Service, Takfiri Muhammad Hussein Dramah nicknamed “Judge Bishr”, the legal judge of Al-Qaeda, lives on the second floor. He indicated that the house of Takfiri Munasar Al-Faqir is a safe haven for private meetings frequented by Takfiri leaders of the first and second ranks of Al-Qaeda for a long time.

The statement pointed out that the dead takfiri Qassem al-Rimi, the former emir of the so-called al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Khalid Batarfi, the emir of the so-called al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Ibrahim al-Sanafi, nicknamed Ammar al-Sanani, the military official of the organization, and Abdullah bin Mubarak, the Judicial and Legal Committee of Al-Qaeda, were in the house.

The Takfiri elements, Yasser Al-Sanani, a member of the security committee of the so-called al-Qaeda organization, and Saad Atef al-Awlaki, nicknamed “Jalal”, a member of the Shura Council and official of the organization’s southern provinces, also frequented the house, in addition to Takfiri elements of foreign nationalities.

The Security and Intelligence Service stated that the most prominent takfiri elements of foreign nationalities who frequented Al-Faqir takfiri house were Ibrahim al-Banaa, nicknamed “Abu Saleh / Maulana”, an Egyptian national, who is the security official of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Ibrahim al-Qusi, nicknamed “Khabib al-Sudani”, a Sudanese national. A prominent member of the Shura Council of the organization in the Arabian Peninsula, and Mansour Abu Al-Yusr, an Egyptian, who is the messenger of the Takfiri Khaled Batarfi, who transmits most of the messages to the Takfiri, Munasar Al-Faqir “Al-Zubair Al-Muradi”.

The aforementioned house was also frequented by the takfiri elements, Abdulaziz Al-Adnani, a Saudi national, a member of the Shura Council of the so-called al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Abd al-Wahed al-Najdi, a Saudi national, an expert in making explosive devices for the organization, and Suhaib al-Qasimi, Hassan al-Qasimi and Fawaz al-Qasimi, Saudi nationals of the so-called al-Qaeda members fleeing from Al-Bayda province.

The statement of the Security and Intelligence Service monitored information about the movement of the takfiri, Munasir al-Faqir, “Al-Zubair Al-Muradi” to the secret places of the so-called al-Qaeda inside the city of Ma’rib in the areas of “Al-Hosoun, Joe Al-Naseem, Al-Rawdah, and Erq Al-Shabwan”. He also frequents the homes of the organization’s leadership, including the residences of the takfiris, Qasim al-Raymi, Ibrahim al-Sanfi, and Akram al-Qulisi, nicknamed “Uwais”.

The statement revealed the existence of an integrated laboratory in the house of Takfiri Munasar Al-Faqir for the manufacture of explosive devices and explosives, in which a team of specialized experts, including Takfiris Hassan Al-Hadrami, Ahmed Zaki, Najm Al-Din Al-Taizy, Murad Al-Athal, and his brother Abdu al-Qawi Al-Athal.

According to the statement, the house of the takfiri, Munasar al-Faqir, is considered one of the most important weapons stores for al-Qaeda, and in the previous period many explosive devices of all kinds were manufactured, some of which were used and others were exported to several governorates.

The statement pointed out that many IEDs were transferred to southern and eastern governorates, including “Abyan and Hadramawt”, sponsored by Saleh al-Akraa’s nickname “Mansour”, and many of them were planted and shared in several areas in Jabal Murad, including “Haid Ahmed near the al-Dabaa area”. Al-Washil, Al-Qana’a, Shamla, Sha’ab Al-Janhah, Ma’alin, Goreidha village, Al-Naqm, Al-Waql, near the village of Al-Asha, and scattered areas in Serwah.

The Security and Intelligence Service confirmed that al-Qaeda takfiris have been planting mines and explosive devices in populated areas and sheep grazing areas under the pretext of impeding the advance of the army and popular committees to them.

Regarding the relationship of Takfiri Munasar al-Faqir “Zubair al-Muradi” with the aggression mercenaries, the statement stated that the engineering team and experts in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices in the Jabal Murad front consist of al-Qaeda elements and some elements of the Islah party led and supervised by Takfiri Munasar al-Faqir, a leader of al-Qaeda.

Where the mercenaries provide the manufacturing requirements and the needs and requirements of the manufacturing team, “explosive materials, detonators, detonating fuses and other purposes for the manufacture of mines and explosives, while the person in charge of the mines and explosives department for the forces of the so-called legitimacy, the mercenary Abdullah Ali Amer Al-Salihi, nicknamed “Abu Ghazi”, provides supplies the manufacturing team, as well as the mercenary Al-Salihi, provides sums of money, oil derivatives, facilitating the passage of points, and coordinating meetings with some mercenaries.

The statement stated that the takfiri Munasar al-Faqir, “Al-Zubair Al-Muradi”, is considered a link between the so-called al-Qaeda organization and the so-called legitimacy, and coordination between them began in secret since the advance of the army and the popular committees towards the Marib province, but the coordination is now public and with effective participation inside the mercenary camps and on the fronts.

The Security and Intelligence Service also confirmed the association of Takfiri Munasar al-Faqir with some mercenary leaders, including Dhiab al-Qabali, commander of the 143rd Infantry Brigade affiliated with the mercenaries, Saleh al-Halisi, commander of the Jabal Murad Front with the mercenaries, Mufreh Buhaibah, commander of the Baihan axis, commander of the 26th Infantry Brigade of the mercenaries, and Abd al-Rab Salem al-Shaddadi, brigade commander with the mercenaries.

The statement confirmed that the Security and Intelligence Service is an aid and support for the heroes of the army and the popular committees in defeating the takfiri elements and the mercenaries of the aggression and following up on their criminal activities.

