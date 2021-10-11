Yemen’s military spokesman to reveal tomorrow a new big military operation in Marib

YemenExtra

The armed forces announced an upcoming press conference tomorrow, Tuesday, during which they will reveal the details of a large-scale military operation in Marib Governorate.

“Tomorrow, at exactly three o’clock in the afternoon, there will be a press conference for the armed forces to reveal the details of a large-scale military operation in Marib governorate, with qualitative scenes documenting the operation,” The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said.

He indicated that tomorrow’s conference will also reveal the details of the operations of the missile force, combat drones, air defenses, and other more important details related to the large-scale military operation regarding Marib.