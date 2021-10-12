Three Citizens Injured By Saudi Bombing In Sa’adah

Citizen and two African migrants were injured by the Saudi enemy’s fire in Al-Raqo area in Munabbih border district of Sa’adah governorate.

It is noteworthy that yesterday a citizen was killed and three others were injured, one of them seriously, by the fire of the Saudi army in Al-Raqo area in Munabbih border district.

The border areas of Sa’adah are witnessing repeated attacks by the forces of the Saudi aggression against civilians of those areas, which has caused the death, injury and displacement of thousands and caused extensive damage to homes and properties.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers especially in Sa’adah province, including markets, hospitals, and schools.

Tens of thousands have died since August 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched its devastating campaign against Yemen.