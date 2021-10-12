Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 240 Times

The coalition forces committed 240 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the coalition ’s warplanes waged 7 raids on al-Tuhaita and al-Faza areas while 22 spy planes of the coalition forces flew over Kilo 16,

al-Faza, Hays, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhaita areas.

He added the coalition forces committed 35 violations in which they fired 144 shells and 170 various gunshots.