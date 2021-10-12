4 Dead, 7 Wounded Due To Tawahi Attack In Aden

The death toll from the car bomb attack that targeted on Sunday Aden’s governor Ahmed Lamlas and Agriculture Minister of Hadi’s government, appointed by Saudi-led coalition, raised to four dead, in addition to seven wounded, informed resources said.

The sources reported that among the dead were the governor’s secretary Saddam Al-Khulaifi, his personal escort Osama Hamed Lamlas, photographer Tariq Mustafa, and others, while four escorts and three citizens passing through the area were injured.

According to the sources, the car bomb was placed next to the road and detonated from a distance while the cars of the governor, Lamlas, and the agriculture minister were passing through in Tawahi area.