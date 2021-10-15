CBY warns against smuggling foreign currencies from Marib

The Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) in Sana’a warned of the massive depletion of foreign currencies by the US-Saudi coalition aggression mercenaries in Marib province.

“The mercenaries of the aggression coalition in Marib province had extensively depleted foreign currencies by smuggling them to other provinces and abroad,” an official at the bank told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba).

The official explained that “the aggression mercenaries in Marib are taking out the amounts they have hoarded from illegal currencies, through looting and organized corruption, and converting them into foreign currencies.”

He called on exchange companies and establishments in Marib and neighboring provinces to keep their foreign currency balances, and not to risk selling them to mercenaries in return for attractive prices of illegal currency offered by the mercenaries.

In this regard, the official held the aggression coalition and its mercenaries fully responsible for the escalating and continuous collapse of the Yemeni riyal, which would cast a shadow over the living situation in the occupied provinces in general, and Marib in particular.