Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 219 Times

The Coalition forces committed on Tuesday 219 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition ’s warplanes waged 7 raids on al-Jabaliya and Hays areas while 19 spy planes of the Coalition forces flew over Kilo 16, al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhaita areas.

He added the Coalition forces committed 29 violations of artillery shelling and 156 violations of firing various gunshots.