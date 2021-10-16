Civil Service Ministry: Next Monday is holiday for Prophet’s birth anniversary

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance in Sanaa on Saturday announced that next Monday, 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1443 AH corresponding to October 18, will be an official holiday on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

On this occasion, the Ministries of Civil Service and Information extend their warmest congratulations to the Leader of the Revolution, the President and members of the Supreme Political Council, and all the Yemeni people, the army, security and the popular committees.