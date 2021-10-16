Yemeni military operations will go on until full withdrawal of foreign invaders: Top official

YemenExtra

A high-ranking member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says military operations by Yemeni army troops and fighters from allied Popular Committees will continue until Saudi forces and their Takfiri mercenaries fully withdraw from the Arab country.

“Ma’rib is a Yemeni province. Our military operations, God willing, will continue until the last foreign soldier, who has occupied our soil, is either expelled or killed,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a top member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, wrote in a post published on his Twitter page on Friday.

The tweet came hours after Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters could establish control over the al-Abdiyah district in Ma’rib province after weeks-long clashes with Saudi-sponsored militants.

A local source, requesting not to be named, said the Yemeni armed forces had also seized nearby Wadi al-Qata’ area.

The source added that the Yemeni army soldiers and Popular Committees fighters also managed to take control of important and strategic positions in the al-Jubah district, as they continued to advance and score territorial gains in Ma’rib province.

Late on Friday, Yemeni social media activists published a series of pictures, showing armored vehicles and heavy military hardware being withdrawn from Ma’rib towards al-Wadiyah area.

Al-Wadiyah is reportedly located in the northern-central part of Yemen, and lies between the provinces of Hadhramaut and al-Jawf, and borders Saudi Arabia.

Experts and Yemeni military sources said the Saudi-led coalition has removed its heavy military equipment in light of dramatic on-ground advances by Yemeni army soldiers and their allies in Ma’rib province.