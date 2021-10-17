Civilian killed by Saudi shooting in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire, today, Sunday, in Saada Governorate.

The Saudi army used machine guns in firing homes of citizens in the Al-Sheikh area in Monabbeh district, which resulted in the death of a citizen, a source reported.

Last Friday, a girl was killed in the Al-Salem area in Kitaf district, as a result of the explosion of bomb remenant, and two citizens were injured by Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Muftah area in the same district.