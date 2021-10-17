Army advances in Marib and Shabwa provinces: military spokesman

YemenExtra

The Yemeni armed forces revealed on Sunday the implementation of the “Rabie Al-Nasr” (Spring of Victory ) operation in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa, which achieved all of its objectives.

In a statement, which the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it, the armed forces declared that the operation led to the liberation of Osilan, Bihan and Ain districts in Shabwa, and the liberation of Abdiya and Harib districts along with parts of the districts of Al-Jouba and Jabal Murad in Marib.

The statement pointed out that the total area of the liberated areas in the operation amounted to 3,200 square kilometers.