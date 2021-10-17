President makes a visit to the Prophet’s birth anniversary area to inspect preparations

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Sunday inspected the final preparations in Al-Sabaeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, to receive the participants in the celebration of the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

During the visit, President Al-Mashat was briefed on the map of the venue for the event, the distribution of committees, and supervised the finalization of the preparations.

President Al-Mashat called on the great Yemeni people to attend an honorable presence in all squares, in a manner befitting the status of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him), and embodying the meanings of interaction with the revolution leader’s call.