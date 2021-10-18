Coalition kills man in Sa’ada, commits intense violations in Hodeida

A man was killed by Saudi enemy army’s fires al-Sheikh area in Munabeh border district in Sa’ada province, a military official said Monday.

The official added the Coalition warplanes launched 3 raids on al-Dhaher district in Sa’ada, causing heavy damage to civilian’s farms.

He said the Coalition’s warplanes targeted al-Maraziq area in Khab Wal Sha`af district in Jawf province with 3 raids.

on other hand, The official added the Coalition ‘s warplanes launched a raid on Majaz al-Gharbeyah in Asir axis.

In return, the forces of Coalition committed 232 violations, including the establishment of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, according to the official.

In addtion, He said the Coalition forces carried out 23 violations by artillery shelling in which they fired 265 shells and 183 various bullets.

The official explained the Coalition forces’ spy planes waged 8 raids on al-Faza area while 15 spy planes flew over al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya and al-Jah.