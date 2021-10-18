Saudi Border Guards Kill Citizen In Its Home In Sa’adah

A citizen was killed by the Saudi’s Border Guards fire that targeted citizens’ homes, in the Munabbih border district of Sa’adah province.

on other hand, a girl was killed in the Kitaf district, as a result of the remnants of US-Saudi explosives, while two other citizens were injured by Saudi artillery shells in the Munabbih border district of the same province on Friday .

Adding to, The border areas of Sa’adah are witnessing repeated attacks by the forces of theCoalition against civilians of those areas, which has caused the death, injury and displacement of thousands and caused damage to homes and properties.