Entesaf Organization: More than 13,000 children, women victims of aggression in 2,400 days

YemenExtra

The “Entesaf” organization for women’s and children’s rights confirmed that the number of children and women victims of the US-Saudi aggression in Yemen, during two thousand and 400 days, exceeded 13,199 Killed and injured.

A statistic issued by the organization in the two thousand and 400 days of the aggression against Yemen, Saba received a copy on Friday, showed that the number of dead women and children reached six thousand and 226 killed, including two thousand and 408 women and three thousand and 818 children, while the number of injured women and children was Six thousand and 979 children were wounded, including two thousand and 822 women and four thousand and 157 children.

It pointed to the effects of the aggression’s detention of oil derivative ships and their impact on the health level, indicating that the lack of fuel threatens more than 1,500 hospitals and health centers, 400 blood banks and laboratories to stop, and with it the lives of thousands threatened with death, including more than five thousand and 200 patients with kidney failure, due to the acute shortage in petroleum products designated for fifteen dialysis centers in a number of provinces.

It stated that 200 children are born every day and are condemned to inevitable death, in the event of a complete lack of fuel for hospitals and medical centers, and the closure of hospital nurseries.. Noting that nearly 200,000 diabetic patients need insulin, which needs proper cooling, in light of severe indications that their cooling devices are about to stop, because of the blockade.

Entesaf organization touched on the tragic situation of women and children, indicating that 1.2 million women suffer from malnutrition, half of them are pregnant, and more than eight thousand women die every year due to the blockade, and 600,000 premature babies need fuel and nurseries to survive. More than 300 children die every day, and more than three million children suffer from malnutrition.

It pointed out that more than 400,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition, and nearly two million children under the age of five are malnourished, including 400,000 children in critical condition, and 12,000 children have died, out of a thousand newborns who die.

And the “Entesaf” organization’s statistics indicated that the closure of Sana’a International Airport – four and a half years ago – caused the death of more than 80,000 patients who were in urgent need of treatment abroad, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health.

The head of the “Entesaf” organization, Somaya Al-Taifi, held the coalition of aggression led by America and Saudi Arabia responsible for all crimes and violations against civilians, especially women and children, over a period of 2,400 days.

She called on the international community, UN organizations, and human rights and humanitarian bodies to bear legal and humanitarian responsibility for the violations, and the heinous massacres that occur against civilians of the Yemeni people.

She also called on the free people of the world to take effective and positive action to stop the aggression and protect civilians, including women and children.

Al-Taifi called on the United Nations and the Security Council to assume responsibility for the heinous crimes committed by the coalition of aggression and to pressure towards stopping them, lifting the siege, and forming an independent international committee to investigate all crimes committed against the Yemeni people, and to hold accountable all those found to be involved in them.