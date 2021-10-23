Saudi commits a bulky violation in Hodeidah by launching three airstrikes against the province

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression committed, today, Saturday, a flagrant violation of the truce agreement, targeting Hodeidah with several air raids.

The warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression conducted three airstrikes on the city of Hodeidah, which was coincided with continuous hovering of fighter jets over Hodeidah city, a security source reported.

The source condemned the dangerous escalation carried out by the Saudi aggressors in Hodeidah, stressing that the coalition of aggression must bear the consequences of that.