Head of SNACC receives financial disclosure from Foreign Minister

YemenExtra

Head of the Supreme National Authority for Combating Corruption (SNACC), Judge Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah, on Saturday received the 8th statement of financial disclosure from Minister of the Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf.

On the sidelines of receiving the financial disclosure, the SNACC’s Head and the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of bilateral coordination and cooperation between the two sides in the areas of combating and preventing corruption and promoting the values of transparency and integrity.