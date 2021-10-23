The Coalition Are Looting Shabwa’s Oil Wealth

Shabwa Province Undersecretary Al-Rasass Al-Bakri accused the Islah Party of looting oil in Shabwa Governorate and turning its coasts into corridors for international smuggling.

“The countries of the Saudi-led aggression and their tools in Shabwa have looted oil wealth and destroyed the agricultural environment in several areas due to oil smuggling and transporting it through a flimsy pipeline that was out of readiness years ago.”, Al-Bakri said.

He stressed that the Islah authorities in Shabwa and the UAE and Saudi aggression coalition looted more than 40 million barrels of oil wealth over the past years.

Al-Bakri described the looting and smuggling of oil from the coasts of Shabwa, specifically the Al-Nashima port, as a grave and organized economic crime.

He called on the Shabwa free sons to stop oil smuggling operations and prevent the use of the governorate’s coasts and ports as smuggling corridors for international mafia networks.