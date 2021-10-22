Abdulsalam warns Saudi Arabia from consequences of its foolishness

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed that the bombing of a drug store and other civilian facilities in Sana’a by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition was carried out under the cover of the statement of the Security Council, which is completely biased to the forces of aggression.

“The bombing of a drug store and other civilian facilities in Sana’a was carried out under the cover of the statement of the Security Council, which is completely biased to the forces of aggression,” Abdulsalam tweeted last Thursday.

“Unfortunately for it, Saudi Arabia is bloated with such statements, and instead of stopping the aggression and the siege, it goes towards escalation without calculating the consequences of its foolishness,” Abdulsalam warned.

The head of the national delegation considered that the Security Council’s adoption of the position of the forces of aggression is not something new.

He pointed out that the Security Council, “with its crude and blind bias since the first day, contributed to the prolongation of this conflict for all these years.”

The head of the national negotiating delegation stressed that “Yemen, from a position of self-defense, continues to repel the aggression by every possible defensive means.”

It is noteworthy that the Security Council issued a statement yesterday, Wednesday, in which it held Sanaa responsible for the situation in Yemen at all levels, neglecting the thousands of crimes committed by the coalition of aggression over the past 7 years, which Saudi Arabia considered as a green light for the escalation.