Deputy FM of Yemen: Peace is not possible as long as siege continues

The Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, has considered that there is “no real value for the international community’s talk about peace, as long as the Yemeni people are under siege.”

“There is no value to the international community’s talk about peace, as long as these noble people are besieged and their lands are under continuous occupation and daily bombardment,” al-Ezzi said on Saturday in a message on his Twitter account.

He added that “peace starts from the point of expressing willingness to respect the natural rights of Yemen and presenting practical and reassuring evidence,” stating that “without this, peace will remain a lost cause and a decision that has not yet been born.”