Four civilians killed and injured by the Saudi shooting in Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, four citizens were killed and injured by the shooting of the Saudi against the district of Monabbeh in Saada, near the border.

The Saudi forces used machine guns to target Al-Muftah and Al-Azza areas in Monabbeh district, near the border, which led to the death of two citizens and injuring two others, an official source reported.

The source condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi army, a day after the killing of a citizen and the injury of five others, including Africans, in Monabbeh district, stressing that the complicity of the United Nations and the bias of the UN Security Council to the Saudi-led aggression encouraged them to commit more brutal crimes that contradict Islamic principles and values ​​and international laws.

It is worth noting that the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched today an aerial raid on Razih district, Saada governorate.