African Immigrant injured by Saudi shooting in Saada

Today, Monday, a citizen and an African immigrant were injured by the Saudi army fire, which targeted the district of Monabbeh, near the border in Saada province.

The Saudi army, with machine guns, targeted gatherings of citizens in the areas of Al-Muftah and Al-Azza in Monabbeh district, near the border, which resulted in the injury of a citizen and an African immigrant, a security source reported.

The source condemned the Saudi army’s persistence in targeting civilians in the bordering villages, pointing out that the crime was committed by the Saudi army, a day after their killing of two citizens and injuring two others in the same district.

Yesterday, a citizen was killed and five others were wounded, including 4 African immigrants, by the Saudi army’s fire in Monabbeh, Saada governorate.