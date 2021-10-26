Human Rights Office in Taiz condemns woman killed

The Human Rights Office in Taiz province condemned all the crimes of murders committed by aggression coalition mercenaries against civilians, and the latest of which was the fall of a rocket-propelled grenade in al-Adoun area, which killed a fifty-year-old woman.

On other hand, He stated the areas controlled by the mercenaries of aggression have become the scene of killings, kidnappings, and torture of civilians without trial, expressing concern over the deterioration of the human rights situation in such areas.

The statement urged all the international and local human rights organizations to assume their humanitarian responsibilities, to monitor and document these crimes.

