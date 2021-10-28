Coalition Warplanes Launch Several Raids On Yemeni Provinces

Coalition warplanes launched raids on 3 provinces and Jizan during the past 24 hours, a military official said on Thursday.

The official added the forces of Coalition’s warplanes launched 2 raids on al-Maraziq area in Khab WaSha`af district of Jawf province, and 5 raids on the liberated district of al-Joba district in Marib province.

He pointed out the Coalition’s warplanes targeted a communications network in Safrah area in Usailan district of Shabwa province with a raid.

The official said the Coalition’s warplanes hit Wadi Gara in Jizan region with a raid.