Clashes in Aden and Six Civilians Killed and Wounded

People check the site of a suicide bombing in the southern port city of Aden

Six Civilians Killed and Wounded in clashes between forces affiliated with the UAE-backed Transitional Council, and gunmen in the city of Aden, southern Yemen.

on other hand ,Sources reported that crews affiliated with the Commander of the First Brigade Support and Support Nasr Atef and another from the emergency forces led by Muhammad Al-Khali, spread over a plot of land in the Bir Fadl area, and fired indiscriminately at gunmen from Yafa’a.

The source pointed out that clashes resulted in the killing of two gunmen and the injury of 4 others, who were taken to Al-Wali Hospital.

The source alos pointed out that the plot of land that the two sides are fighting to plunder belongs to a citizen of the area.