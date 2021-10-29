UNICEF cargo plane arrives in Sana’a

YemenExtra

A cargo plane of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) arrived on Thursday at Sana’a International Airport.

The UNICEF’s plane carries vaccines for children under one year, said Director of Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program Taha al-Aqari.

He added the cargo contains 150,000 pneumococcal vaccines and 220 measles and rubella vaccines, pointing out the vaccines will be used for routine vaccination in all health facilities in the country.

The Boeing 727 cargo plane received all air navigation services in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), al-Aqari said.

The plane’s crew praised the level of the ground and air navigation services provided by Sana’a International Airport.