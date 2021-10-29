Oct. 28:An Update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and two others were wounded by Saudi army artillery fire in Al-Sikh area, Monabbeh district, near the border.

In addition, two citizens were also injured as a result of the Saudi shooting against the Shada area, near the border.

Also in Saada, Saudi-led warplanes conducted a raid on Al-Abdin area, southern the province.

Additionally, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted separate areas in Razih and Shada areas.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression targeted, with 13 raids, al-Joubah district.

In Al-Jawf, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Maraziq area in Khub WaSha’af district.

In Shabwa, Saudi fighter jets carried out a raid on Bayhan district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 279 violations committed by the aggressive Saudi forces and mercenaries, including an attempt to infiltrate Al-Jabaliya area, the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah and the hovering of 7 espionage drones in the airspace of 50th street, Al-Jah, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta. The violations included 92 violations by artillery shelling, using 671 shells, and 174 other violations that were conducted using various weapons.