SCMCHA Secretary-General meets UN Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Abdulmohsen Tawoos (SCMCHA) has met with United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen William Grisley.

During the meeting, Tawoos and Grisley discussed aspects of cooperation with United Nations organizations in the humanitarian and service fields, including the needs of Bayda province projects and its services.

Tawoos noted the suffering of the people of Bayda and the lack of the most basic services and projects in its districts due to the delay in the interventions of donor organizations despite their scarcity and limitations, which do not meet the required need.

In the meeting, Bayda first undersecretary Hamood Shatan explained that the local authority and its executive offices are in the process of preparing a matrix with the priorities of the needs, expressing the hope that the United Nations will redouble its efforts and support to implement this matrix to alleviate the increasing human suffering.

For his part, Grisley confirmed the move to intensify efforts in humanitarian and service work in Al-Bayda province.