Documentary map of the massacres committed by the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen to be launched this evening

In the largest documenting process of the massacres carried out by the US-backed Saudi aggression in Yemen, Al-Manar and Al-Masirah channels launched this Friday evening an interactive map documenting the massacres committed and showing their spread throughout Yemen in an innovative way that facilitates the research process, in order to serve as a reference for the media, specialists and public opinion.

The inauguration of the map will be today at 20:00 Beirut and Sana’a time.

The map link will be available on the Al-Manar website in Arabic at: https://almanar.com.lb/yemen-map

In English at: https://english.almanar.com.lb/yemen-map