Thawabeh: Cancerous tumors in Sana’a have witnessed an abnormal increase since the start of the aggression

YemenExtra

The Director of the National Center for Oncology, Dr. Abdullah Thawabeh, confirmed that cancerous tumors in Sana’a have witnessed an abnormal increase since the start of the Saudi-led aggression in 2015.

Thawabeh indicated that the center’s annual statistic before the aggression was up to 4,500 cases, but after it, the annual registered cases increased to 6000, i.e. an increase of 30%.