Nine Citizens Killed, Injured, Including Child, By Saudi Bombing In Sa’adah

Nine citizens, including a child, were killed and injured, Sunday, by the Saudi enemy fire in Sa’adah Governorate.

Our correspondent in Sa’adah stated that the Saudi enemy army fired its machine guns at citizens’ homes and popular markets in a number of areas in Munabbih border district, which resulted in killed of a man and a child and the injured of seven others.

A citizen was killed, Saturday, by the fire of the Saudi enemy army in Shada border district, Sa’adah Governorate.

The border areas of Sa’adah are witnessing repeated attacks by the forces of the Saudi aggression against civilians of those areas, which has caused the death, injury and displacement of thousands and caused extensive damage to homes and properties.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers especially in Sa’adah province, including markets, hospitals, and schools.

Tens of thousands have died since August 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched its devastating campaign against Yemen.