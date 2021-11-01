Saudi Arabia Looking To Obtain Iron Dome To Confront Threats Of Yemeni Drones

Saudi Arabia is looking to cooperate with the Zionist Entity to confront the threats of drones coming from Yemen, an American research institute revealed on Friday.

According to the Atlantic Council, Saudi Arabia is seeking to exploit the Gulf states’ normalization with the Zionist entity, in order to weave joint cooperation.

The report pointed out that Israeli entity’s leaders constantly talked about their desire to enhance the relationship with Riyadh, which was stated by the entity Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his first visit to Bahrain.

According to the report published by the Council, the data and developments stand out the Israeli occupation as an ideal partner for the Gulf states, and Saudi Arabia in particular, in the face of Yemen’s attacks, which they see as threats against Tel Aviv as well.

In this Regard, Riyadh is feeling that the Iron Dome system, which Israel is constantly developing with an American partnership, may be better able to confront this type of aircraft, with a relatively low flight range, which is difficult to confront using the American Patriot and THAAD systems.

The report added that setting up an effective regional air defense umbrella is subject to the whims of the US, whose forces are deployed around the Arabian Peninsula. Indeed, at the beginning of this year, Israel greenlighted the introduction of the Iron Dome at US bases in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The six years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

With an all-out blockade on Yemen in place since the onset of the bloody war, the country is witnessing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. The sea, land, and air siege from, among others, has led to the closure of the Sana’a International Airport, the largest and most important airport in Yemen, and closed the Hodeidah port, which acts as a lifeline for the country.

Yemeni Armed Forces have repeatedly warned the Saudi regime to stop its war, promising the regime larger and painful operations if it continues its aggression and siege on the country.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months.

