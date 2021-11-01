Two killed and seven injured after series of Saudi raids target three Yemeni provinces

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression launched 13 raids on 3 provinces Marib, Jawf, and Saada, while 2 citizens were killed and 7 others were injured by Saudi enemy fire in Saada during the past 24 hours, a military official said.

The official stated that aggression committed 185 violations in Hodeida, including an attempt to infiltrate and create combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, and 9 spy planes flew over Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Al-Faza.

The official indicated that the aggression forces violations also included 35 violations by artillery shelling of 345 shells and 130 violations with various gunshots, in addition to thwarting an infiltration attempt by the aggression mercenaries south of Al-Durayhimi.

The official confirmed the killing of a child and a man, and the wounding of 7 citizens by Saudi army fire in separate areas of the Munabeh border district in Saada province.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes targeted al-Jouba district with 9 raids and hit Jabal Murad district with 2 raids, a raid on Khab Washa’af district in Jawf, and a raid on the Al-Dhaher district in Saada.