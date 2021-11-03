Abdulsalam says the continued aggression and siege on Yemen is a mistake

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, explained today, Tuesday, that the Saudi-led coalition continued barbaric aggression and their insistence on suffocating Yemen with its unjust siege is a mistake.

“The Saudi-led aggression’s measures aim to bring the whole country to what the occupied areas have reached, in terms of a dire economic situation and chaos on every level, which will not be achieved for them,” Abdulsalam said on his Twitter account.