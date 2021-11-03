PM: Britain made a mistake by returning to the south of Yemen, and it will double pay the price

YemenExtra

The Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, stressed today, Tuesday, that Britain made a mistake by returning to southern Yemen and will double pay the price for this mistake.

In a statement to Al-Masirah channel, the Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government considered that the British continue to commit mistakes in the Arab region since Sykes-Picot and the ominous Balfour Declaration, all of which have brought calamities to this region.

“On the anniversary of independence, we see Britain returning from the cracks after it was pushed out of Yemen’s south in November 67,” Bin Habtoor said, praising the people of the Al-Mahra province by saying, “Al-Mahra who are at the forefront of the national scene in the south that is keen on independence.”

“There are British and Saudi ambitions in Al-Mahra, foremost of which is imposing the passage of the Saudi oil pipeline to the Arabian Sea,” he added.