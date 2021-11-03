Yemeni Official To Hold Press Briefing Tuesday

Quting from almasirah, the Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced Monday to hold a press briefing at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday.

Brigadier Saree indicated that the armed forces will reveal the details of the 2nd phase of Rabe’e Al-Nasr Operation (Spring of Victory) and the recent developments in Marib Governorate.

The details of the Rocketry, Drones and air defenses operations will also be revealed, and qualitative scenes monitored by the military media during the operation will be shown, he added

On Wednesday, The Armed Forces announced the execution of the second phase of Military Operation, Rabe’e Al-Nasr, which led to the liberation of Al-Juba and Jabal Murad districts in Marib.