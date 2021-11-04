YPC: coalition seizes diesel-loaded ship

The coalition seized a ship carrying 29,545 tons of diesel.

Official spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) Issam Al-Mutawakel told Saba that the aggression coalition detained the ship “Sea Line” and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah despite it was inspected and cleared with the United Nations.

“The United Nations’ silence regarding maritime piracy and the arbitrary practices of the aggression coalition on fuel ships confirms that it is a partner in the siege of the Yemeni people,” al-Mutawakel said.

The company’s official spokesman pointed to the repercussions of the continued detention of oil derivatives ships on the living situation of citizens, in addition to the economic burdens as a result of the increase in the prices of oil derivatives due to the fines that are paid during the period of the ships detention.

He called for neutralizing the humanitarian aspects, holding the US-Saudi led aggression coalition and the United Nations fully responsible for the results of the continued siege on the Yemeni people.