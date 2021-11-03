Coalition Commits Nearly 7000 Ceasefire Violations In Hodeida

The Coalition forces committed 6,993 violations of Hodeida ceasefire agreement last October, a military official

He added the Coalition forces carried out 11 infiltration attempts on various coastal fronts, and created 304 combat fortifications.

On ther hand, He pointed out the violations of the Coalition included 155 airstrikes and 498 spy flights in the airspace of various fronts.

He added the Coalition forces committed 1,140 violations of missile and artillery shellings in which they fired 9,068 rockets and shells and 4,940 violations with various gunshots.