Marib, Over 1,100 square kilometers liberated

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e confirmed, that the army forces and the Popular Committees managed to liberate al-Jubah and Jabal Murad districts, with an estimated area of 1,100 square kilometers, in addition to liberating Al-Amoud area. Furthermore, the Yemeni forces came near the al-Falaj point, the entrance to the city of Ma’rib.

The Saudi-led coalition forces suffered great losses, especially those who insisted on fighting, and those who left the fight were allowed to flee, the spokesman said, confirming that more than 200 coalition troops were killed and over 550 wounded.

He indicated that the air defences succeeded in carrying out 86 operations to confront enemy aircraft, while Yemeni drones implemented 141 operations, of which 128 operations targeted the enemy in the occupied areas of Yemen, and 13 others in the Saudi heartland.

The army spokesman also confirmed that the missile force carried out 47 operations, 31 of which targeted the enemy sites in the occupied areas and 16 operations in Saudi Arabia.