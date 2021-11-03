Coalition forces violate Hodeida truce 174 times

The coalition forces committed 174 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the military official

On other hand , 2 people were killed and 5 were injured by enemy fire in Sa’ada, and an aggression fighter jet launched 31 raids on 3 provinces and off Najran.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and Al-Jabaliya areas,30 violations with artillery shelling and 230 shells, and 116 violations of firing various gunshots, said the official.

The violations included 15 flights of spy planes in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Al-Faza areas, and 9 raids of spy planes on Al-Faza, Kilo 16, and Al-Jah areas.

In Sa’ada province, the official confirmed the killing of a citizen and an African immigrant, and the injury of 5 others by the fire of the Saudi enemy army in separate areas of the Munabeh border district.

The Coalition launched a raid on the al-Dhaher district in the same governorate and 2 raids on al-Boqa off Najran.

In Marib province, the official stated that the Coalition launched 18 raids on the Al-Jouba district and 12 raids on the Serwah district.

In Jawf province, the warplanes targeted, with 8 raids, the al-Labnat and al-Aqshaa areas in al-Hazm District.