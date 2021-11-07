Yemeni official affirms that FM was not subjected to any assassination as Saudi misleading media says

YemenExtra

An office of Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa denied on Saturday reports circulated by the Saudi-led coalition’s media outlets about an assassination attempt targeting Minister Hisham Sharaf.

The official said in a statement that information circulated regarding what happened was an accidental accident in al-Sayyah area of the capital Sanaa, when the minister attended a wedding ceremony to congratulate.

The official said, “One of the foreign minister’s escorts was injured in the accident, he is in a good condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment.”

The statement called on journalists and media professionals to investigate accuracy and credibility, and to obtain information from its official sources.