One killed, three wounded in Saudi shelling of Saada

A citizen was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Saudi shelling on the border areas of Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source reported.

According to the source, the citizen Mahdi Mohammed Hassan Abdo, 34, was killed, while three others were seriously injured when the Saudi army targeted civilians with mortar shells and live bullets in separate areas of the border districts of Monabbih and Baqim.

The Saudi army continues its crimes against the people of the border areas on an almost daily basis, leaving many dead and wounded and massive destruction of property.