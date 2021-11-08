coalition Forces Violate Hodeida Ceasefire 505 Times

The coalition forces committed 505 violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida

Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, five raids by the aggression spy planes, and 35 flights of spy planes in the airspace of Hodeida city, Kilo 16, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, Hays, and Al-Tuhita areas, according to the operations room.

The violations also included firing 121 artillery shells in 30 violations, and 426 violations with various machine-gun bullets.