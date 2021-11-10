Aden:TV Reporter and Her Child Killed While Her Husbanded is Injured in Car Explosion

Rasha Abdullah, a TV reporter for the Emirate’s Al-Sharq channel, was killed by an explosion in a car she was traveling with her husband in the city of Aden, southern Yemen.

Local sources said that an explosive device targeted her car with her husband, photographer Mahmoud Al-Otimi, whose condition is described as critical. Investigations are still underway to find out the causes of the explosion that killed her and her child.

The southern governorates witnessed the highest level of crimes and violations. The annual report issued by the Media Center for the Southern Governorates stated that it had documented 1259 crimes and serious violations during the past year, including 159 assassinations as a result of the conflict between the militia of the Southern Transitional.