Tension Escalates in Aden After Police Officer Being Killed

Aden governorate is witnessing an unprecedented security tension.

Local sources pointed out that the Al-Emad area in the Dar Saad district, north of Aden, is witnessing unprecedented tension. The sources confirmed that this tension followed the killing of Captain Victor Al-Jadi Al-Subaihi, as a result of an armed attack that targeted the Al-Emad police station.

The sources pointed out that crowds of Al-Sabiha tribe arrived at the place to protect the Deputy Director of Police, General Roble Al-Jeddi. Forces affiliated with the Transitional militia threatened to storm the police headquarters.