The Coalition forces committed on Tuesday 317 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition forces waged 4 raids on al-Faza area and 16 spy planes flew over al-Durayhimi, al-Tuhaita, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, al-Faza and Hays areas.

He pointed out the Coalition forces committed 80 violations of artillery shelling and 211 violations of various gunshots.