YMU condemns assassination of Rasha al-Harazi

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) has condemned the terrorist crime that targeted Journalist Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi in Aden on Tuesday.

Mrs. Al-Harazi, who was pregnant, and her son were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in her car while she was on her way to a hospital in Aden city, southern Yemen.

Mr. Mahmood al-Otmi, al-Harazi’s husband, was also critically injured in the terrorist crime.

The YMU expressed its concern over what media professionals and journalists are being subjected to in the areas and provinces under the control of the aggression coalition.

The YMU deemed this terrorist crime clear evidence of the extent of the security chaos in the occupied provinces.